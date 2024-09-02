Published 21:30 IST, September 2nd 2024
Sikhs Not Scared Of Emergency, Indira Gandhi Assassins Not Heroes: Manoj Muntashir's Plea Amid Row
Emergency Movie Controversy: Lyricist Manoj Muntashir said that the events shown in the film are not fictional, everything including Indira Gandhi's killing.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Manoj Muntashir (R) is the lyricist of Emergency | Image: IMDb
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:30 IST, September 2nd 2024