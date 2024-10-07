sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:07 IST, October 7th 2024

Singham Again Unending List Of Cameos Sparks Meme Fest, Netizens Say 'Rohit Khichdi Paka Raha Hai'

Singham Again, set for Diwali release, will feature a star-studded cast with Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor leading the charge.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Singham Again will release on Diwali this year
08:03 IST, October 7th 2024