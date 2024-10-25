sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Baba Siddique Murder | Khalistani Extremism | Cyclone Dana | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |

Published 15:29 IST, October 25th 2024

Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: War Before Clash As Makers Hanker For More Screens | Explained

Teams on both sides would want a higher showcasing as Diwali promises box office returns. A reduced screen count would automatically result in lesser business.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again will release on Diwali
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again will release on Diwali | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:09 IST, October 25th 2024

Diwali