Sonakshi Sinha is basking in the success of her recently released web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Now, in a recent interview, the actress candidly opened up about facing multiple hurdles and disappointment in her career. She also delved into how she dealt with her career lows and did not get distracted by them.

There is always going to be ups and downs: Sonakshi Sinha

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi talked about dealing with a rough patch in her career. When asked if she gets demotivated by the lows, the actress replied that she "learns a new lesson" with every setback. According to the actress ups and downs in professional life are part and parcel of a life and everyone goes through it. “In any profession, there is always going to be ups and downs; that’s a part of life,” Pinkvilla quoted Sonakshi saying.

(A file photo of Sonakshi Sinha | Image: Instagram)

The Akira actress gave credit to her father Shatrughan Sinha and stated, "I feel like I have dealt with it very beautifully because I have seen my father go through his share of ups and downs and manoeuvre his way through them." She believes that really helped her owing to which she treats success and failure in the same way.

Failure teaches you much more than success: Sonakshi Sinha

In the same segment, the actress opined both success and failure teach people something. In fact, according to her failure teaches a person much more than success ever can. When she faced failure in her career, she learned from her mistakes and moved on promising to give her 100 percent in the next.

In a career spanning over a decade, the actress has tasted both success and failure in equal measures. The actress rose to prominence by giving a power-packed performance in movies such as Rowdy Rathore, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Bhuj: The Pride of India.