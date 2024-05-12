Advertisement

Sarfarosh starring Aamir Khan is an action thriller film that released in 1999. The film is produced and directed by John Matthew Matthan. Recently, the film completed 25 years since its release. During the occasion, Sonali Bendre told PTI that she is grateful to the director for offering a role that seemed real.

Sonali Bendre, who played Aamir Khan’s love interest in the movie, said she is grateful to the director for offering a role that had more depth. "At that time, I was getting glamorous roles and it was all about body and looks. I’ll always be thankful to John as he saw me in a way which I was in real-life somewhere. Nobody was giving me this kind of role. So, for me to get this role was exciting. It was so me, the realness of it," Bendre added.

Sonali Bendre in Sarfarosh | Image: IMDb

Aamir Khan on Sarfarosh completing 25 years

Released on April 30 in 1999, the film received wide critical acclaim and was a commercial hit too. It also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The story revolves around an honest police officer Ajay Singh Rathod (Khan), who meets and befriends a famous Pakistani ghazal singer, Gulfam Hassan (Naseeruddin Shah). Rathod’s life takes a turn when he uncovers a huge conspiracy while investigating arms smuggling in Rajasthan.

Aamir Khan said he can’t believe that Sarfarosh has completed 25 years and added that he is grateful for all the love and appreciation the film has received. "The film is still fresh in my mind and it seems it was released two or four years ago. I’ve seen this film a lot of times and it’s been a long time since I have seen it. I bet if we release this film in theatres the audience will again come to see it as it’s such a good film," he said.

(With PTI inputs)