English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 13:58 IST

Sonam Kapoor Says She Entered Film Industry When Red Carpet Looks Were Non-Existent: I Started That

Sonam Kapoor said that she grew up surrounded by fashion and when she entered the film industry in 2007 with Saawariya, the red-carpet looks were non-existent.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in Shome Makhija’s Blind, recently opened up on starting the Red Carpet looks trend in Bollywood. The actress said that she grew up surrounded by fashion and when she entered the film industry in 2007 with Saawariya, the red-carpet looks were non-existent. She added that she started doing that because she wanted to wear beautiful things. 

Sonam Kapoor on her love for fashion 

As per IANS, Sonam said, “I love fashion. My mum used to be a fashion designer. So, I grew up surrounded by fashion. When I entered the industry, I noticed that red carpet looks were not so common, in fact non-existent, and I wanted to wear beautiful things and go on the red carpet. I started doing that without realising I was different to everyone else.”

 

The actress added that her passion for films and fashion led her to create an impact. She was quoted saying, “I am enjoying fashion and beautiful things without taking myself too seriously. Fashion is supposed to be fun, an escape. It's important to appreciate the beauty and goodness in life.”

What’s next for Sonam Kapoor?

According to a global fashion report, Sonam was amongst the list of celebrities like Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Blackpink, BTS, etc who had the highest impact on luxury fashion brands in 2023. 

 

On the work front, Sonam has two tent pole projects, one being Battle for Bittora. The details of other projects have been kept under wraps.

(with inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 13:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Omar barred from holding rally in Rajouri Ahead of ST Status Decision

    India News4 minutes ago

  2. Crypto market volatility dips as Bitcoin consolidates above $42,500

    Business News5 minutes ago

  3. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Why Paytm shares are surging today

    Business News11 minutes ago

  5. J&K Govt Launches Extensive Public Outreach; 64 Public Darbars Planned

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement