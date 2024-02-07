Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in Shome Makhija’s Blind, recently opened up on starting the Red Carpet looks trend in Bollywood. The actress said that she grew up surrounded by fashion and when she entered the film industry in 2007 with Saawariya, the red-carpet looks were non-existent. She added that she started doing that because she wanted to wear beautiful things.

Sonam Kapoor on her love for fashion

As per IANS, Sonam said, “I love fashion. My mum used to be a fashion designer. So, I grew up surrounded by fashion. When I entered the industry, I noticed that red carpet looks were not so common, in fact non-existent, and I wanted to wear beautiful things and go on the red carpet. I started doing that without realising I was different to everyone else.”

The actress added that her passion for films and fashion led her to create an impact. She was quoted saying, “I am enjoying fashion and beautiful things without taking myself too seriously. Fashion is supposed to be fun, an escape. It's important to appreciate the beauty and goodness in life.”

What’s next for Sonam Kapoor?

According to a global fashion report, Sonam was amongst the list of celebrities like Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Blackpink, BTS, etc who had the highest impact on luxury fashion brands in 2023.

On the work front, Sonam has two tent pole projects, one being Battle for Bittora. The details of other projects have been kept under wraps.

(with inputs from IANS)

