Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao, is having a great time at the box office owing to the positive word of mouth. The film had a decent starting with ₹2.25 crore but witnessed a considerable spike in daily collections over the weekend. In the movie, the actor plays the titular role of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist.

Srikanth weekend box office collection

Srikanth, helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, improved on Sunday, minting ₹5.50 crore, early estimates reported by Sacnilk. On Saturday, the film witnessed an 86.67 percent spike in the collection by earning ₹4.2 crore. Adding the three-day collection, Srikanth on its first weekend collected ₹11.95 crore. The movie had an overall 25.59 percent Hindi occupancy on Sunday with the maximum reported during the evening shows - 36.42 percent.

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

Regions like Chennai and Bengaluru witnessed maximum occupancy - 67 percent and 37.25 percent - respectively.

Apart from Rajkummar, the movie also starred Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

Rajkummar Rao shares what he learnt from Srikanth Bolla

In an interview with IANS, the actor revealed that during the shooting he learned "perseverance" from Srikanth Bolla. He shared that the industrialist’s vigour and ambition challenged him to not give up and asserted that Srikanth is already a "success story". It was very easy for him to give up, he could have just put it on his disability and said I could do only this much, but he crossed all those hurdles. He would behave like a champion. He is already a success story.”

The film chronicles the struggles of Srikanth, who was born visually impaired. The film exemplifies an extraordinary narrative of perseverance and achievement by Srikanth, including filing a court case to study science as a subject, despite scoring 98%; to getting selected as the first international visually impaired student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.