Published 09:39 IST, September 3rd 2024
Stree 2 Box Office: Can Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Beat Jawan To Become Highest Grossing Hindi Film?
Stree 2 Vs Jawan: The Shraddha Kapoor starrer is on track to become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie surpassing the Atlee directorial released in 2023.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Stree 2 hit the big screens on August 15 coinciding with Independence Day | Image: instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
09:39 IST, September 3rd 2024