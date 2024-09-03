Published 09:39 IST, September 3rd 2024

Stree 2 Box Office: Can Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Beat Jawan To Become Highest Grossing Hindi Film?

Stree 2 Vs Jawan: The Shraddha Kapoor starrer is on track to become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie surpassing the Atlee directorial released in 2023.