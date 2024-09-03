sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | Manipur Drone Attack | Muck in Mollywood |

Published 09:39 IST, September 3rd 2024

Stree 2 Box Office: Can Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Beat Jawan To Become Highest Grossing Hindi Film?

Stree 2 Vs Jawan: The Shraddha Kapoor starrer is on track to become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie surpassing the Atlee directorial released in 2023.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Stree 2 Day 14 Box Office Collection
Stree 2 hit the big screens on August 15 coinciding with Independence Day | Image: instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

09:39 IST, September 3rd 2024