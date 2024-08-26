Published 17:58 IST, August 26th 2024
Stree 2 Credit War: Not Rajkummar Rao Or Shraddha Kapoor, Movie Is The Real Winner In 'PR Battle'
Stree 2 success has been mired in an "unpleasant" PR game, which seems to be dividing the fruits of the team's labour between Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and released on August 14 | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:58 IST, August 26th 2024