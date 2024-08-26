Published 17:58 IST, August 26th 2024

Stree 2 Credit War: Not Rajkummar Rao Or Shraddha Kapoor, Movie Is The Real Winner In 'PR Battle'

Stree 2 success has been mired in an "unpleasant" PR game, which seems to be dividing the fruits of the team's labour between Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.