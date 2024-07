Published 21:58 IST, July 18th 2024

Stree 2 Producer On 3-Way Clash With Vedaa And Khel Khel Mein: Survival Of The Fittest

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) ‘Stree 2’ producer Jyoti Deshpande calls the simultaneous release of ‘Vedaa’, and ‘Khel Khel Mein’ with her own flick “survival of the fittest.”