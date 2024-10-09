sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Army Jawans Kidnapped In J&K | Nasrallah's Successor Killed | Election Results | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |

Published 08:43 IST, October 9th 2024

Stree 2 Sarkate Ka Atank Themed Durga Puja Pandal Attracts Bollywood Buffs In Jabalpur | VIRAL

Stree 2: The frenzy of the Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkumar Rao starrer has reached the festive time as well. A Durga Puja Pandal based on the film is now viral.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A durga puja pandal in Jablpur features Stree 2 theme
A durga puja pandal in Jablpur features Stree 2 theme | Image: Jabalpur Social/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

08:43 IST, October 9th 2024