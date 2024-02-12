Advertisement

The trio of Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi and Aamir Khan have teamed up for the first time for the upcoming period drama film Lahore, 1947. After the birth of her twins via surrogacy, Preity Zinta has joined the cast of Lahore, 1947 in Mumbai to begin the shoot of the project that went on the floors today. It marks the reunion of Sunny and Preity after a long time.

The Salaam Namaste actress has been living in Los Angeles since marrying to Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016, in an intimate ceremony in the US.

Lahore, 1947 director talks about Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol's pairing

Director Rajkumar Santoshi shared his sentiments about the pairing of Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta and said, "After a long time, Preity Zinta is again playing a very important role for the silver screen with Lahore 1947. She is indeed an extremely talented, finest, and most natural actress in our industry. Whichever character she plays she totally invests herself in it and makes the audience feel that she is made for that character."

He added, "Interestingly, the audience will see her again with Sunny Deol. This onscreen pair has always been immensely loved by the audience. Above all, this film's script demands a pair that is as accurate as Sunny and Preity."

Sunny and Preity's previous collaborations

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta shared the screen space for the first time in the 1999 film Dillagi, in which the latter had a cameo role. In 2001, they did two movies together - Farz and Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke. In 2003, they did The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, which emerged as a commercial success.