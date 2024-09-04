Published 16:50 IST, September 4th 2024
Sunny Kaushal Takes A Walk Down Memory Lane As He Clocks 8 Years In Films: People Have Accepted Me..
It was in 2016 when Sunny Kaushal made his acting debut with Sunshine Music Tours and Travels and now eight years into the industry, the actor looks back at his journey with a lot of fondness.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Sunny Kaushal: Love to Experiment | Image: IANS
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:50 IST, September 4th 2024