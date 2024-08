Published 18:38 IST, August 11th 2024

Sunny Kaushal Watched Interviews Of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy For Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Sunny Kaushal watched Ted Bundy and Jeffery Dahmer interviews for his role in Netflix's Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the sequel to 2021's Hasseen Dillruba.