Published 23:49 IST, September 18th 2024
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan Takes A Refreshing Break With The Art Team
Varun Dhawan shared a fun-filled selfie with the art team of his upcoming movie, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. He captioned the picture, “With the art team of #SSKTK. The people who are always on their feet to make our film look amazing”.
Varun Dhawan Enjoys Pool Time With The Art Team Of 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' | Image: Instagram
