Randeep Hooda marked his directorial debut with the release of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, co-starring Ankita Lokhande. The film which released in two regional languages - Hindi and Marathi - is based on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. On the opening day, the film witnessed a slow start at the box office.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 1

According to a report in Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹1.15 crore at the domestic box office, despite earning positive reviews. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar had an overall 15.40 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday with a maximum during night shows - 25.20 per cent. Chennai and Pune regions have witnessed maximum occupancy.

(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)

Seeing the opening day numbers, it seems that the film has borne the brunt of a box office clash with Kunal Kemmu's directorial Madgaon Express. The comedy-drama which released in Hindi has earned slightly more than the Hooda starrer. Starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary, the film opened at ₹1.5 crore at the domestic box office with an overall 11.08 per cent Hindi occupancy. The film marked the directorial debut of Kemmu and since its release has been earning positive reviews from the critics and audience.

(A poster of Madgaon Express | Image: Instagram)

Randeep Hooda underwent a massive physical transformation for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

A few days before the release of the biographical drama, Hooda shared a monochromatic mirror selfie which shows the actor having shed weight to suit the part of his character when the latter is sentenced to punishment in cellular jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Randeep looks lean with a receding hairline in the picture. Sharing the photo he wrote, “KAALA PAANI #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar behindthescenes #VeerSavarkar #Savarkar (sic)”.

Meanwhile, Randeep’s journey in the film has been a testing one given that it’s his first film as a director However, he found strength in his perseverance.