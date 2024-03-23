×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 08:16 IST

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda Earns ₹1.15 Crore

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, starring Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande, bear the brunt of box office clash with Kunal Kemmu's directorial Madgaon Express.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar | Image:Zee Studios/YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Randeep Hooda marked his directorial debut with the release of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, co-starring Ankita Lokhande. The film which released in two regional languages - Hindi and Marathi - is based on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. On the opening day, the film witnessed a slow start at the box office.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 1

According to a report in Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹1.15 crore at the domestic box office, despite earning positive reviews. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar had an overall 15.40 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday with a maximum during night shows - 25.20 per cent. Chennai and Pune regions have witnessed maximum occupancy.

 

(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)
(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)

 

Seeing the opening day numbers, it seems that the film has borne the brunt of a box office clash with Kunal Kemmu's directorial Madgaon Express. The comedy-drama which released in Hindi has earned slightly more than the Hooda starrer. Starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary, the film opened at ₹1.5 crore at the domestic box office with an overall 11.08 per cent Hindi occupancy. The film marked the directorial debut of Kemmu and since its release has been earning positive reviews from the critics and audience.  

Advertisement

 

(A poster of Madgaon Express | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of Madgaon Express | Image: Instagram)

 

Randeep Hooda underwent a massive physical transformation for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

A few days before the release of the biographical drama, Hooda shared a monochromatic mirror selfie which shows the actor having shed weight to suit the part of his character when the latter is sentenced to punishment in cellular jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Randeep looks lean with a receding hairline in the picture. Sharing the photo he wrote, “KAALA PAANI #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar behindthescenes #VeerSavarkar #Savarkar (sic)”.

Advertisement

 

 

Meanwhile, Randeep’s journey in the film has been a testing one given that it’s his first film as a director However, he found strength in his perseverance.

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 08:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

File Photo of Atishi

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJD Declares Solo Run For Upcoming Polls, No Alliance With BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a few seconds ago
Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2024 Declared Today

Bihar Board Inter Results

a few seconds ago
Massive blaze seen over the Crocus City Hall on Western edge of Moscow

Moscow Live

6 minutes ago
Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

BSEB Inter Result Live

6 minutes ago
Remembering the Martyrs on Shaheed Diwas 2024

Shaheed Diwas 2024

7 minutes ago
What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow, Killing At Least 60 | Explained

Moscow Attack

9 minutes ago
PM in Bhutan

PM Modi in Bhutan

13 minutes ago
Elena file photo

Elena Larrea Dies

14 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton diagnosed with cancer

Kate's Cancer Diagnosis

22 minutes ago
Princess Kate Middleton

Preventative Chemotherapy

26 minutes ago
Bear giving high five to a man

Bear Giving High Five

35 minutes ago
Images of terrorists released by Kremlin

Moscow Terrorist Attack

39 minutes ago
PM Modi on Russia Moscow Attack

PM Modi on Russia

39 minutes ago
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

44 minutes ago
Gangster Prasad Pujari

Pujari Brought to Mumbai

an hour ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

an hour ago
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Results

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Navjot Sidhu reveals the Miracle of Dhoni: 'He's the first person...'

    Sports 12 hours ago

  2. 'Arrested Out of Arrogance of Power': First Reaction of Kejriwal's Wife

    India News13 hours ago

  3. 'Painful...': AAP Reacts to Anna Hazare's Remarks on Kejriwal's Arrest

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Anand Mahindra gifts Sarfaraz Khan's father a Thar after son's debut

    Sports 15 hours ago

  5. American Airlines Passenger Put in headlock For Hurling Antisemitic Slur

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo