Taapsee Pannu Signs Out Of Paris Olympics 2024 With Husband Mathias Boe: Heading Back Because...
Taapsee Pannu had an "experience of a lifetime" during her time in Paris watching the Olympic games and supporting her husband Mathias Boe.
Taapsee Pannu with husband Mathias Boe in Paris. | Image: Instant Bollywood/Instagram
