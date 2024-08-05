sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:57 IST, August 5th 2024

Taapsee Pannu Signs Out Of Paris Olympics 2024 With Husband Mathias Boe: Heading Back Because...

Taapsee Pannu had an "experience of a lifetime" during her time in Paris watching the Olympic games and supporting her husband Mathias Boe.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Taapsee Pannu with husband Mathias Boe in Paris.
Taapsee Pannu with husband Mathias Boe in Paris. | Image: Instant Bollywood/Instagram
  • 3 min read
