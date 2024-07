Published 22:15 IST, July 25th 2024

Taapsee Pannu Surprised As Paps Congratulate Her For Wedding With Mathias Boe: Main Hi Bhool Gayi

Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with long-term boyfriend Mathias Boe in a hush-hush affair in March. The actress has kept tight-lipped about the details of wedding.