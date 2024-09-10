sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Shimla Protests | Rahul Gandhi in US | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest | US Open | Train Derailments |

Published 23:46 IST, September 10th 2024

Taapsee Pannu To Star In Action-Thriller Gandhari, Devashish Makhija Of Joram Fame To Direct

Gandhari promises a riveting storyline filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes, set against the backdrop of gripping mystery and high-powered action.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Taapsee Pannu's next is an action film
Taapsee Pannu's next is an action film | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:46 IST, September 10th 2024