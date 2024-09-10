Published 23:46 IST, September 10th 2024
Taapsee Pannu To Star In Action-Thriller Gandhari, Devashish Makhija Of Joram Fame To Direct
Gandhari promises a riveting storyline filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes, set against the backdrop of gripping mystery and high-powered action.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Taapsee Pannu's next is an action film | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:46 IST, September 10th 2024