Published 19:30 IST, July 15th 2024
Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey's Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Locks Streaming Date
The sequel to "Haseen Dillruba", titled "Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba", starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, will premiere on Netflix on August 9. The first part was directed by Vinil Mathew, but Jayprad Desai has taken over as director for the second installment.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba | Image: Instagram/kanika.d
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:30 IST, July 15th 2024