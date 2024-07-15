sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:30 IST, July 15th 2024

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey's Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Locks Streaming Date

The sequel to "Haseen Dillruba", titled "Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba", starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, will premiere on Netflix on August 9. The first part was directed by Vinil Mathew, but Jayprad Desai has taken over as director for the second installment.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba | Image: Instagram/kanika.d
