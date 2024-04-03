×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 19:36 IST

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Share A Romantic Dance On Bruno Mars' Song At Their Sangeet Ceremony

A video of Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe performing a romantic dance at their sangeet ceremony went viral on social media. Take a look.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Taapsse Pannu-Mathias Boe
Taapsse Pannu-Mathias Boe | Image:X
Taapsee Pannu recently tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend and badminton coach Mathias Boe. The couple reportedly got married in a hush-hush wedding in Udaipur earlier in March. Visuals from their ceremony surfaced online on Wednesday. Along with their jaimala ceremony, a video of the couple performing a romantic dance at the wedding festivities also went viral on social media. 

Taapsse Pannu-Mathias Boe dance at their sangeet ceremony

Following a video of a joyful bride making her way down the aisle towards Mathias, another clip of the couple doing a romantic dance at their sangeet ceremony made its way online. 

Taapsee and Mathias can be seen showcasing their easygoing chemistry on Bruno Mars' Just The Way You Are. The badminton star looked dapper in a pink tuxedo for the ceremony, and his girlfriend matched him in a coordinated white outfit. Abhilash Thapliyal, Taapsee’s friend and her sister Shagun Pannu were spotted cheering for the couple with loud applause and cheers. 

As per media reports, Taapsee and Mathias’ wedding ceremonies began on Wednesday, March 20. Their families and close friends attended the ceremony. Actor Pavail Gulati, who has worked with Taapsee in Thappad and Dobaara joined the wedding celebrations along with director Anurag Kashyap, who is also Taapsee's good friend. Screenwriting couple Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma were also at the event.

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe’s relationship timeline

Since falling in love in 2013, Taapsee and Mathias have maintained a consistent relationship. Although they were never afraid to acknowledge their connection in public, Mathias opted to avoid the spotlight most of the time.

 

Mathias, a well-known badminton player from Denmark, declared his retirement in 2020 after taking home numerous medals and trophies. He now coaches the men's doubles squad for the Indian badminton national team.

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 19:36 IST

