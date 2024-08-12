Published 15:53 IST, August 12th 2024
Taha Shah Badussha Signs Three-Film Deal After Heeramandi Success
Actor Taha Shah Badussha has signed a three-film deal with Ramesh Sippy Entertainment, following his success in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut OTT series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. He expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him.
- Entertainment
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Taha Shah Badussha | Image: taahashah/Instagram
