Published 15:53 IST, August 12th 2024

Taha Shah Badussha Signs Three-Film Deal After Heeramandi Success

Actor Taha Shah Badussha has signed a three-film deal with Ramesh Sippy Entertainment, following his success in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut OTT series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. He expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Taha Shah Badussha
Taha Shah Badussha | Image: taahashah/Instagram
