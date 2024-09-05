Published 19:20 IST, September 5th 2024
Tamannaah Bhatia Deletes Her Viral Radha Photoshoot After Facing Massive Flak For Hurting Sentiments
Tamannaah Bhatia modelled for Karan Torani's Leela: The Divine Illusion Of Love campaign that featured the love story between Hindu deities Radha and Krishna.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tamannaah Bhatia Deletes Radha Photoshoot | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:20 IST, September 5th 2024