Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and are on a promotional spree across the country. Now, as the release date is nearing, we have an update regarding the final version of the film after being approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

(A poster of the film | Image: IMDb)

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya undergoes censorship CBFC

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC decided to trim the sex scene in the film, reducing the intimate act by 25 per cent. The list issued by the censor board mentioned that 9 seconds of the scene had been censored, shortening the original 36-second sequence to 27 seconds.

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

Additionally, the rom-com drama has an audio modification, replacing the word “Daru” with “Drink” in the second half of the movie. They have asked the makers to insert the anti-smoking disclaimer in bigger and more readable fonts in Hindi. After seeing the changes, the film has got a U/A certification which means kids below 12 years can't watch the film without parents' supervision.

Advertisement

(A poster of the film | Image: IMDb)

More about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Helmed by director duo Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi and Rajesh Kumar, in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Laxman Utekar, the film revolves around a man named Aryan, who is unable to find a perfect life partner. He meets a perfect girl, Sifra, during an official assignment in the US and falls in love with her only to discover later that it's an impossible love story because she is a robot.



The film is slated to release this Valentine's Week - February 9.