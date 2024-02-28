Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 21:42 IST

This Is How Anupam Kher First Met Late Actor Satish Kaushik in 1975

While promoting Kaagaz 2, Anupam Kher recalled meeting Satish Kaushik for the first time and revealed how he had a knack for grabbing Kher's attention.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher | Image:Satish Kaushik/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Anupam Kher is on a promotion spree for his upcoming film Kaagaz 2, co-starring his late friend Satish Kaushik. The duo shared a strong bond and had been friends for around 48 years until Kaushik died last year due to a heart attack. During one of the promotional events, Kher revisited his first meeting with Kaushik at the drama school in 1975.

When Anupam Kher met Satish Kaushik in 1975

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Kher recalled meeting Kaushik for the first time and revealed he had a knack for grabbing Kher's attention. He shared, "We met in 1975 in a drama school. I was sitting there and he came and sat with me. I asked him, ‘Why are you sitting here?’ At that time, I was 19-20 years old and wanted a girl to sit with me. I asked him, ‘Mereko kya milega (what will I get if you will sit with me)?’ He said, ‘I am not a hosteller, I am a local resident and you will get paranthas’. He had a knack to grab my attention.”

 

(A file photo of Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik | Image: Instagram)

Anupam Kher recalls his last conversation with Satish Kaushik

In the same segment, the veteran actor recalled his last phone call with Kaushik hours before he succumbed to a heart attack. He revealed that during their conversation, he mentioned that he was not feeling well and Kher advised him to get admitted to a hospital.  

(A file photo of Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik | Image: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Kaagaz 2 marks Satish Kaushik's posthumous release in which he plays the role of a father, who fights for the justice of his daughter. The film highlights the struggles of a common man whose right to life is infringed upon by protests and rallies. The film stars Neena Gupta and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit the theatres on March 1.

 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 21:42 IST

