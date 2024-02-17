Updated February 17th, 2024 at 15:21 IST
THIS Scene From Dangal Featuring Child Actor Suhani Bhatnagar Is Going Viral Post Her Death
Suhani Bhatnagar played the role of young Babita Phogat in the 2007 sports drama film Dangal. The actress passed away at the age of 19.
Suhani Bhatnagar, best known for playing young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal passed away at the age of 19. The young actress was battling with health-related issues and was admitted to AIIMS Delhi for the last few days. As soon as the news of her death surfaced online, the actress’ scene from Dangal has gone viral.
Suhani Bhatnagar’s scene from Dangal goes viral
Suhani Bhatnagar featured in a pivotal role in Dangal, for which she received massive critical acclaim. The actress played the role of a young Babita Phogat, which was essayed by Sanya Malhotra later in the film. As news of her death broke, Suhani Bhatnagar’s scene from the sports drama went viral.
In the viral scene, the actress along with the other child actor in the film Zaira Waseem gets scolded by their father, played by Aamir Khan after people in their colony complained of thrashing their children. The scene then cuts to, Aamir calling the girls and asking them to show exactly how they hit the boys. The girls then demonstrate the same to their cousin, while their father, who is training the girls to become wrestlers, smiles in pride.
How did Suhani Bhatnagar die?
Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of one of the daughters of Aamir Khan in Dangal (2016), has reportedly died aged 19. While the cause of her death is not known as of now, reports have claimed that fluid accumulation throughout her body led to her untimely demise. Allegedly, Suhani had met with an accident and fractured her leg. Following this, she was receiving treatment at a hospital. The medications she was prescribed had side effects on her and led to fluid accumulation in her body.
A resident of the National Capital Region, the actress was admitted to AIIMS in the city. As per media reports, Suhani’s funeral will be held in Faridabad. Further details regarding her death are awaited.
Published February 17th, 2024 at 14:58 IST
