Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 13:28 IST

Tigmanshu Dhulia Recalls Working Experience With Irrfan Khan, Says Actors Today Are Copying Him

Tigmanshu Dhulia said that most of the actors in the film industry today are imitating his long-time friend and collaborator Irrfan Khan's style of acting.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tigmanshu Dhulia recently reflected on his time working with Irrfan Khan on the sets of Pan Singh Tomar. The director also added that most of the actors in the film industry today are imitating his long-time friend and collaborator's style of acting. The two worked together in films like Haasil, Paan Singh Tomar, and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns

Tigmanshu Dhulia remembers Irrfan Khan 

Tigmanshu first crossed paths with Irrfan at Delhi's National School of Drama in the late 1980s. Speaking at a session on the first day of a retrospective on the Piku star, the filmmaker said, “He was from drama school, so the approach for a role, the skill and all that was there. Today, a lot of actors are acting by watching other actors. Most of them are copying Irrfan Khan, taking pauses and all. He gave a lot of importance to his work. That's why he was different and good.'' 

 

Irrfan died at the age of 54 on April 29, 2020, following his battle with a rare form of cancer. Tigmanshu said the late actor would often get stressed about how to approach his work.

''He would get troubled a lot about his roles, his name should have been 'Pareshan' Khan. He would keep smoking, thinking about the role, especially for the film which he thought was important for him. He would go beyond the script and think,'' he added.

Advertisement

Citing the examples of Paan Singh Tomar and Sanjay Gupta's Jazbaa, Tigmanshu said Irrfan gave his best irrespective of whether it was a niche or commercial film. Critically-acclaimed Paan Singh Tomar won two National Awards: best actor honour for Irrfan for his role of the titular decorated steeplechase champion-turned-dacoit and best feature film honour for Tigmanshu.

 

Tigmanshu Dhulia, Irrfan Khan’s shelved projects 

The filmmaker also shared that he and Irrfan collaborated on two more films titled The Killing of a Porn Filmmaker and Ghulami, but both got shelved.

Advertisement

Tigmanshu also alleged that the production banner UTV Motion Pictures delayed the theatrical release of Paan Singh Tomar. As he waited for the film to see the light of day, he said he chose to make the 2011 thriller drama Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, which turned out to be a hit.

(with inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 13:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. U-19 World Cup: 5 India colts who could be the NEXT KOHLI or JADEJA

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  2. Saudi Aramco mulls investment in Indian companies

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  4. Dealer financing among Maruti Suzuki's key Tier-2, Tier-3 strategies

    Business News8 minutes ago

  5. Nestle reports December quarter (Q4) results

    Web Stories8 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement