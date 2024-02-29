Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 21:26 IST

Triptii Dimri Breaks Her Silence On Criticism Over Her Role In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal

Triptii Dimri has received a lot of acclaim for her performance in Animal but there has been some criticism of the scripting of her character in the movie.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri | Image:Triptii Dimri/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Triptiii Dimri, who made her debut around 5 years ago in the Imtiaz Ali production Laila Majnu, has received a lot of acclaim for her performance in the recently released Animal. While there has been some criticism of the scripting of her character itself, the actress’ performance has managed to come unscathed. In a recent interview, Triptii defended her decision to be a part of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

Triptii Dimri on her role in Animal

In a conversation with Vogue India, Triptii explained her reason for signing the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. The actress said, “I know my reasons for doing ‘Animal’. Sandeep sir [director Sandeep Reddy Vanga] was clear that it was going to be a small role, but I found the character interesting. If we start making decisions based on what audiences are going to say, then as actors, we won’t ever be able to do what we want to do.”

 

Triptii Dimri shares how Animal changed her life

In a previous interview, Triptii was asked how Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal changed her life for good. Responding with a smile, she said, "I’ve been getting a lot of love from people which is always special, a beautiful feeling. And yeah, my phone has been constantly ringing, I am getting sleepless nights because you know the excitement of reading the messages it keeps you up all night. So, all is all good. I’m getting a lot of love which is always a good feeling."

Advertisement

 

Triptii Dimri, who had earlier received a lot of acclaim for her performances in films like Bulbbul and Qala, has now witnessed a massive spike in her social media popularity. The actress who had nearly 6 lakh followers before Animal’s release, now has over 50 lakh followers after her performance in the movie was seen and appreciated on such a wide scale. 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 21:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

7 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

7 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

9 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

9 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

9 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

9 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

9 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

21 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

21 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

21 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

21 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

21 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 RCB vs DC Live Score: Mandhana hits a fifty for RCB

    Sports 30 minutes ago

  2. India Voices 'Grave Concern' About Situation in Palestine

    World31 minutes ago

  3. GDP at 8.4%: Prudent policies, tax reforms help India's growth

    Economy News34 minutes ago

  4. 8.4% GDP strong, growth story to continue: CEA Nageswaran

    Business News41 minutes ago

  5. Minor Girl Working as Domestic Help Found Hanging at Employer's House

    India News41 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo