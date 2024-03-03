Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 20:18 IST

Triptii Dimri Joins Kartik Aaryan For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Prep | Watch

Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan's photos, exiting from the T-series office, surfaced online on Sunday, March 3 as they start the prep for the movie.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Triptii-Kartik Spotted
Triptii-Kartik Spotted | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Triptii Dimri was recently announced as the new addition in the third part of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. A week after the news went public, the actress was spotted at the T-series office, as she starts the prep for her role. She was joined by her Bhool Bhulaiyaa co-star Kartik Aaryan. 

Triptii Dimri-Kartik Aaryan at T-series office

Tripti and Kartik’s photos, exiting from the T-series office, surfaced online on Sunday, March 3. The Animal star was seen casually dressed in a mustard shirt with short denim jacket and a jeans. Kartik, on the other hand, donned a denim jacket with black pants. 

 

 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series, and is directed by Anees Bazmee. In a social media post, the production house, T-Series shared the news regarding the casting of Dimri on their official Instagram account on February 21. 

"Welcome to the World of Bhool Bhulaiyaa @tripti_dimri #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #BhushanKumar #Diwali2024," the post read. Aaryan too shared the post on his Instagram account, while Dimri re-shared the post on her Instagram stories with a heart emoji. 

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 

Directed by Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was one of the most successful Hindi film releases of 2022 amassing over Rs 250 crore in box office collection.

The film also featured Tabu and Kiara Advani. The second part was a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released in theatres on Diwali next year.

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 20:18 IST

