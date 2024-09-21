sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | Fight Against Terrorism | PM Modi's US Trip | Quad Summit | Kolkata Horror |

Published 06:30 IST, September 22nd 2024

Tumbbad 2: Rift Between Sohum Shah And Director Rahi Anil Barve? Latter To Not Direct Sequel

Sohum Shah starrer Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve shared plans about continuing work on his trilogy after wrapping Gulkanda Tales and Rakt Bramhand.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rahil Anil (L), A still from Tumbbad (R)
Rahil Anil (L), A still from Tumbbad (R) | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:36 IST, September 21st 2024