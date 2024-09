Published 12:39 IST, September 14th 2024

Tumbbad 2 Teaser Out: Will Hastar Return? Sohum Shah Warns 'Pralay Aayega' In Horror Film's Sequel

Tumbbad is enjoying its time in the theatres as the movie re-released on September 13. Sohum Shah starrer earned ₹1.5 crore on the opening day.