Published 13:08 IST, September 22nd 2024

Tumbbad Box Office Biz Better Than Yudhra, Horror Film Scares Up ₹18.98 Crore In Re-Release

Going by how it is trending on its re-release, Tumbbad has a chance to collect record-breaking ₹30 crore plus at the domestic box office.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tumbbad starring Sohum Shah (L) re-released on September 13
