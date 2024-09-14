sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:06 IST, September 14th 2024

Tumbbad On OTT: No, Sohum Shah Starrer Is Not Available For Streaming Now, Here's How To Watch

Tumbbad is currently not available on Prime Video and Netflix in India. The platforms hosted the film earlier, but it is no longer available for streaming.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tumbbad stars Sohum Shah in the lead role
Tumbbad stars Sohum Shah in the lead role | Image: IMDb
