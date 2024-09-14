Published 17:06 IST, September 14th 2024
Tumbbad On OTT: No, Sohum Shah Starrer Is Not Available For Streaming Now, Here's How To Watch
Tumbbad is currently not available on Prime Video and Netflix in India. The platforms hosted the film earlier, but it is no longer available for streaming.
Entertainment News
2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tumbbad stars Sohum Shah in the lead role | Image: IMDb
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
17:06 IST, September 14th 2024