Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be coming up on five years of marriage this year. The duo hosted a lavish wedding spanning multiple ceremonies reflecting a blend of traditions from both their cultural backgrounds. Unseen glimpses from their intimate pre-wedding festivities have now been going viral on the internet.

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' pre-wedding festivities

It appears to be the season of pre-wedding festivities. Amid the recently concluded Ambani bash in Jamnagar, heralding the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant glimpses from another high-profile pre-wedding have made their way onto the internet - that of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. A post shared by a Priyanka Chopra fan club takes us right into the close-knit pre-wedding festivities of the power couple.

Priyanka can be seen dressed simply but elegantly in a powder blue salwar suit, with subtle silver embellishments. Nick, on the other hand, is dressed in an embroidered baby pink kurta set. The two can be seen sharing a dance as well as a few candid moments with much love and laughter. A photo that stands out, is that of Nick attempting to play the dholak.

What is next for Priyanka Chopra?

Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up, what was a big night for her, at the 96th Academy Awards. The actress had backed, in collaboration with Mindy Kaling and Dev Patel, the documentary feature To Kill a Tiger. The premise is based in rural Jharkhand, featuring a father taking on the system to bring his 13-year-old daughter, who was gang-raped, to justice. The docu-feature was nominated under the category of Best Documentary Feature, losing the win to 20 Days in Mariupol.

On the acting, the actress last featured in the direct-to-OTT release, Love Again followed by the series Citadel. She is currently filming for her next project, Heads of State.