×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 22:44 IST

Unseen Photos From Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 2018 Pre-Wedding Celebrations Resurface

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December of 2018. Unseen pictures from the duo's pre-wedding celebrations held that year, have now resurfaced.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be coming up on five years of marriage this year. The duo hosted a lavish wedding spanning multiple ceremonies reflecting a blend of traditions from both their cultural backgrounds. Unseen glimpses from their intimate pre-wedding festivities have now been going viral on the internet.

 

 

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' pre-wedding festivities

It appears to be the season of pre-wedding festivities. Amid the recently concluded Ambani bash in Jamnagar, heralding the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant glimpses from another high-profile pre-wedding have made their way onto the internet - that of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. A post shared by a Priyanka Chopra fan club takes us right into the close-knit pre-wedding festivities of the power couple.

Advertisement

 


Priyanka can be seen dressed simply but elegantly in a powder blue salwar suit, with subtle silver embellishments. Nick, on the other hand, is dressed in an embroidered baby pink kurta set. The two can be seen sharing a dance as well as a few candid moments with much love and laughter. A photo that stands out, is that of Nick attempting to play the dholak.

What is next for Priyanka Chopra?

Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up, what was a big night for her, at the 96th Academy Awards. The actress had backed, in collaboration with Mindy Kaling and Dev Patel, the documentary feature To Kill a Tiger. The premise is based in rural Jharkhand, featuring a father taking on the system to bring his 13-year-old daughter, who was gang-raped, to justice. The docu-feature was nominated under the category of Best Documentary Feature, losing the win to 20 Days in Mariupol.

 

 

On the acting, the actress last featured in the direct-to-OTT release, Love Again followed by the series Citadel. She is currently filming for her next project, Heads of State. 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 22:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

3 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

3 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

3 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Temperature Surges in Delhi, Mercury Recorded at 31.4 Degrees Celsius

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. PM Narendra Modi Has Delivered on What He Promised: BJP On CAA

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi, Amit Shah Reach BJP HQ, CEC Meet Underway

    Lok Sabha Elections16 minutes ago

  4. Fahadh Faasil Starrer Aavesham Gets A Release Date

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  5. FC Goa make ISL playoffs after exciting 3-3 draw with Punjab FC

    Sports 18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo