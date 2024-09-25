sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Coldplay Fever | Mumbai Rains | Middle-East Tensions |

Published 20:13 IST, September 25th 2024

Urmila Matondkar-Mohsin Divorce: Social Media Activity Hints At Long Trouble Brewing Between Couple

Urmila Matondkar has taken a significant step in her personal life, filing for divorce from her husband, Mohsin Akhtar Mir, after eight years of marriage.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir part ways
Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir part ways | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

20:13 IST, September 25th 2024