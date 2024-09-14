sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:42 IST, September 14th 2024

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Savour Scrumptious Breakfast During Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Shoot

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday shared a glimpse of his 'breakfast club', along with the co-stars of his upcoming entertainer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Varun, Janhvi Enjoy Scrumptious Breakfast
Varun, Janhvi Enjoy Scrumptious Breakfast | Image: varundvn
  • 2 min read
