Published 15:16 IST, October 26th 2024
Vidya Balan Reveals Why She Agreed To Do Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 After Rejecting Sequel
Vidya Balan declined a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 due to fear of affecting her original film's impact. Balan starred in Priyadarshan's 2007 hit, which was later released as a massive box office success.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars at song launch event | Image: Varinder Chawla
Advertisement
15:16 IST, October 26th 2024