Published 00:16 IST, August 29th 2024
Vijay Varma Says 'Hiding' Relationship With Tamannaah Bhatia Is Like Feeling 'Caged'
Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma Dating: The actors have been in a relationship for more than a year now. They went public with their romance quite early on.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma always manage to serve serious couple goals. | Image: Varinder Chawla
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:16 IST, August 29th 2024