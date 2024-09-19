sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:13 IST, September 19th 2024

Vikrant Massey-Raashii Khanna Starrer The Sabarmati Report Locks New Release Date

The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, is all set to release on November 15. The movie is inspired by true events, and also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Vikrant Massey In 'The Sabarmati Report'
Vikrant Massey In 'The Sabarmati Report' | Image: Koimoi
