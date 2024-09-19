Published 16:13 IST, September 19th 2024
Vikrant Massey-Raashii Khanna Starrer The Sabarmati Report Locks New Release Date
The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, is all set to release on November 15. The movie is inspired by true events, and also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Vikrant Massey In 'The Sabarmati Report' | Image: Koimoi
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:13 IST, September 19th 2024