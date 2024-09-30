sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:13 IST, September 30th 2024

Vikrant Massey Starrer 12th Fail To Get A Prequel, Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra Unveils Title

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra announced the title of Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail prequel at IIFA 2024. It is slated to release on December 13.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
