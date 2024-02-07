Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Share Meme-worthy Photo From Film Set

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have finally wrapped up the Jordan schedule of their film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actors took to their respective social media handles to announce the same. However, Akshay Kumar being the fun-loving person that he is shared a hilarious photo of himself with his co-star Tiger and others on set where they were covered with mud.

A sneek peak into Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's Jordan wrap up

In the image, Akshay, Tiger and other co-stars are striking playful poses showing off their quirky antics, all covered in black mud. Sharing the laughable photo on Instagram, Khiladi Kumar wrote, "Tired of the same old memes, here’s some new mud-terial". He added, "This is how we celebrated the end of this memorable schedule of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan at the Dead Sea in Jordan. It’s a ‘wrap’!"

If Akshay is hilarious so are his fans as they have flooded the comment section with epic reactions. A user wrote, "Chhoti ganga bolke naali me kudaa diya beeee". Another wrote, "Boys On Holi Be Like". "All backbencher in one frame," another fan wrote.

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role, while also starring actors Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film which is perfectly packed with entertainment, thrill and of course lots of high-octane action. It speaks volumes about the film, but a lot more is yet to come as the film is packed with powerful scenes, peppy songs, great landscapes, and much more.

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.