sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 17:29 IST, July 23rd 2024

Viral: Mallika Sherawat Reacts As Her Prediction About Kamala Harris Comes True After 15 Years

An old post shared by Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat is going viral on social media in which the Murder star had called Harris "could be US President".

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kamala Harris (L) and Mallika Sherawat
Kamala Harris (L) and Mallika Sherawat | Image: Kamala Harris (AP) and Mallika Sherawat/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:13 IST, July 23rd 2024