Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 11:10 IST

Vivek Oberoi Reveals Jackie Shroff Arrived At Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Barefoot

Vivek Oberoi shared a video with Jackie Shroff and pointed out that the actor arrived at Ram Mandir without his shoes to witness the historic moment.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vivek Oberoi with Jackie Shroff
Vivek Oberoi with Jackie Shroff | Image:Instagram
  3 min read
  • 3 min read
Jackie Shroff and Vivek Oberoi were among the many celebrities who attended Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday, January 22. After the culmination of Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony, Vivek Oberoi shared a video with Jackie Shroff and pointed out that the actor arrived at Ram Mandir without his shoes to witness the historic moment. The video has since then gone viral and received appreciation from netizens.

Vivek Oberoi meets with Jackie Shroff at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Vivek Oberoi met several celebrities at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony including Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Ayushmann Khurrana and others. The actor also met with Jackie Shroff and called him his "favourite guy." They further chanted "Jai Siya Ram" in unison. Soon after, Vivek Oberoi pointed out that Jackie Shroff has not been wearing his shoes as a mark of respect. Vivek Oberoi said, "He is not wearing shoes only. Ram ki bhoomi mein aa raho to jooto ki zarurat hi nahi hai (there is no need for shoes in the land of Lord Ram)," as he gave a glimpse of Jackie Shroff's bare feet.

Jackie Shroff walks barefoot at Ram Mandir | Image: Instagram
Vivek Oberoi with Jackie Shroff | Image: Instagram

 

Vivek Oberoi gets emotional after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

After being part of the historical moment of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, actor Vivek Oberoi shared his experience of attending the grand event. He told ANI, “Lord Ram made me emotional. His (Ram Lalla) form is beautiful. The sculpting is so good. I feel that Lord Ram came within the sculpture...I was very emotional and I sought blessings for everyone in the family...”

Vivek, who came to the city for the first time, said that the political section may have an issue but the common man is happy and enthusiastic. He shared, "I have come to Ayodhya for the first time and it feels that if you breathe here, 'Ram Bhakti' will get in you. There is so much energy in here. People are so happy. There is a wave of 'bhakti' here and there is a lot of curiosity among people that Ram Lalla is returning to Ayodhya after 500 years. I think Lord Ram has always connected people and society."

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya was held on Monday, led by rituals that were performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16, 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 11:10 IST

