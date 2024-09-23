Published 17:47 IST, September 23rd 2024
War 2: Hrithik Roshan Spotted With His Body Double In Leaked Photo From Italy Schedule
War 2: Several photos from the film's shoot in Italy have been doing rounds on social media. Hrithik Roshan and reportedly Kiara are shooting in the country.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Hrithik Roshan shoots for War 2 in Italy | Image: Sameer Ahire/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:47 IST, September 23rd 2024