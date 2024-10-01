Published 18:39 IST, October 1st 2024
War 2: Kiara Advani Glams Up For Song Shoot With Hrithik Roshan In Italy, Sidharth Malhotra Joins
War 2: Several photos from the film's shoot in Italy have been doing rounds on social media. Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani are filming a song sequence abroad.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kiara Advani In Italy For War 2 Shoot | Image: Instagram
