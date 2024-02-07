English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 08:49 IST

What Made Mrunal Thakur Call Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Star Ananya Panday?

Mrunal Thakur recently revealed that she was so impressed with Ananya Panday's performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan that she called her to express her admiration.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ananya Panday, Mrunal Thakur
Ananya Panday, Mrunal Thakur | Image:Instagram
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, has won praise from all quarters. While all three actors’ performances were appreciated by the audience, Ananya’s portrayal of Ahana Singh was seen as her breakthrough role after a string of lukewarm movies. The most recent in the list of Ananya’s admirers is Mrunal Thakur. The actress recently talked about calling the Liger Star after watching her performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. 

Mrunal Thakur called Ananya Panday after watching Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Mrunal praised Ananya’s performance in KGHK and revealed she called her to express her appreciation personally. The actress said, “She was so good in the movie and I couldn’t stop myself. She was on her holiday and I still called her up. I said I don’t care where you are, I just have to tell you, you’re so good.”

Mrunal Thakur was impressed with Ananya Panday in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan | Image: Instagram 

 

Mrunal Thakur talked to Siddhant Chaturvedi for 45 minutes 

Additionally, Mrunal disclosed that she also called the director Arjun Varain Singh and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. While she was talking about his character portrayal in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, the Gehraiyaan star discussed her performance in Sita Ramam on the call. 

Mrunal Thakur also called Siddhant Chaturvedi | Images: Instagram 

 

The actress said, “I called up Arjun, the director of the movie. It’s his first film, he’s 29 years old and everybody was so fantastic. Sid was so good. I spoke to him for 45 minutes and I kept telling him that how important it is to resonate with the character. While I’m talking about Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, he is talking about Sita Ramam and films like these. So, it’s so nice that we are in a space where we are discussing movies.”

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 08:49 IST

