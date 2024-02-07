Advertisement

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, has won praise from all quarters. While all three actors’ performances were appreciated by the audience, Ananya’s portrayal of Ahana Singh was seen as her breakthrough role after a string of lukewarm movies. The most recent in the list of Ananya’s admirers is Mrunal Thakur. The actress recently talked about calling the Liger Star after watching her performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Mrunal Thakur called Ananya Panday after watching Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Mrunal praised Ananya’s performance in KGHK and revealed she called her to express her appreciation personally. The actress said, “She was so good in the movie and I couldn’t stop myself. She was on her holiday and I still called her up. I said I don’t care where you are, I just have to tell you, you’re so good.”

Mrunal Thakur talked to Siddhant Chaturvedi for 45 minutes

Additionally, Mrunal disclosed that she also called the director Arjun Varain Singh and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. While she was talking about his character portrayal in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, the Gehraiyaan star discussed her performance in Sita Ramam on the call.

The actress said, “I called up Arjun, the director of the movie. It’s his first film, he’s 29 years old and everybody was so fantastic. Sid was so good. I spoke to him for 45 minutes and I kept telling him that how important it is to resonate with the character. While I’m talking about Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, he is talking about Sita Ramam and films like these. So, it’s so nice that we are in a space where we are discussing movies.”