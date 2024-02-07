Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 08:49 IST
What Made Mrunal Thakur Call Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Star Ananya Panday?
Mrunal Thakur recently revealed that she was so impressed with Ananya Panday's performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan that she called her to express her admiration.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, has won praise from all quarters. While all three actors’ performances were appreciated by the audience, Ananya’s portrayal of Ahana Singh was seen as her breakthrough role after a string of lukewarm movies. The most recent in the list of Ananya’s admirers is Mrunal Thakur. The actress recently talked about calling the Liger Star after watching her performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.
Mrunal Thakur called Ananya Panday after watching Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Mrunal praised Ananya’s performance in KGHK and revealed she called her to express her appreciation personally. The actress said, “She was so good in the movie and I couldn’t stop myself. She was on her holiday and I still called her up. I said I don’t care where you are, I just have to tell you, you’re so good.”
Mrunal Thakur talked to Siddhant Chaturvedi for 45 minutes
Additionally, Mrunal disclosed that she also called the director Arjun Varain Singh and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. While she was talking about his character portrayal in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, the Gehraiyaan star discussed her performance in Sita Ramam on the call.
Advertisement
The actress said, “I called up Arjun, the director of the movie. It’s his first film, he’s 29 years old and everybody was so fantastic. Sid was so good. I spoke to him for 45 minutes and I kept telling him that how important it is to resonate with the character. While I’m talking about Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, he is talking about Sita Ramam and films like these. So, it’s so nice that we are in a space where we are discussing movies.”
Advertisement
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 08:49 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Healthy Substitutes For Peanut ButterWeb Stories12 minutes ago
Alibaba misses Q3 revenue estimatesBusiness News15 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.