Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur welcomed their son recently February 7. The actor has been basking in the success of his 2023 release 12th Fail and with a new addition to the Massey family, the celebration has doubled. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his journey from TV shows to films and the decision to leave his flourishing acting job in television. The small-screen industry used to pay him Rs 35 lakh per month.

Vikrant Massey opens up about his time in the Television industry

Speaking to Unfiltered by Samdish, the actor said that he earned a lot in the industry, leading to him buying his first house at the age of 24. However, simultaneously "regressive content on TV was happening I felt like coming out of the world and trying my luck in cinema. I realised that though I became secure financially, it didn’t help me sleep well. I had this realisation when I fulfilled all my financial responsibilities towards my parents and others.”

Sheetal Thakur used to give Vikrant Massey pocket money

Revealing his parents' reaction when he told them about his decision to leave TV, to this, Vikrant said that they were in shock. "I told them I am going to restart over in films. I was making a lot of money. At the age of 24, I was earning Rs 35 lakh per month, especially for someone who comes from a middle-class background," he continued.

Recalling when he quit the TV, he shared that he eventually exhausted his savings and his then-girlfriend and now-wife Sheetal used to give him pocket money. He said, "I quit TV at the time when I had a Rs 35 lakh per month contract in my hand. I decided to do good work and find peace. My savings got exhausted in a year and then my wife Sheetal (his girlfriend at the time) used to give me pocket money for auditions.”

The actor has featured in TV shows such as Dharam Veer (2008), Balika Vadhu (2009–2010) and Qubool Hai (2013).

