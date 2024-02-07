When Abhishek Bachchan's First Film With Kareena Kapoor Tanked At Box Office

Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to ring in his 48th birthday on February 4. The actor was recently seen in the film Ghoomer for which he garnered immense praise. The actor has also given remarkable films in Indian cinema like Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, and Dhoom. But, his career was never a cakewalk for him despite being the son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. His very first film flopped at the box office and his journey from there was no less than a battle.

When Abhishek Bachchan's First Film With Kareena Was A Flop

Both Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor made their acting debut with the 2000 film Refugee. The film, directed by JP Dutta famous for films like Border and LOC, also starred already-established actors Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, and Reena Roy among others. The film which according to industry tracker Sacnilk was made on a budget of ₹14 crores, earned just ₹17.01 crores net, becoming a flop. However, both newcomers received good reviews for their performance. Yet, every film that Abhishek appeared in until 2004 Dhoom was declared a box office disaster. Abhishek's patience and never-give-up attitude finally worked for him.

Other times when Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor worked together

After the 2000 film, both Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor appeared in the 2003 film Mai Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. Unfortunately, this film also starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role also flopped at the box office.