Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

When Abhishek Bachchan's First Film With Kareena Kapoor Tanked At Box Office

Abhishek Bachchan is known for his hits like Guru, and Dhoom among others but do you know his films with Kareena Kapoor tanked at the box office?

Republic Entertainment Desk
Refugee
Refugee | Image:Refugee/IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to ring in his 48th birthday on February 4. The actor was recently seen in the film Ghoomer for which he garnered immense praise. The actor has also given remarkable films in Indian cinema like Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, and Dhoom. But, his career was never a cakewalk for him despite being the son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. His very first film flopped at the box office and his journey from there was no less than a battle.

When Abhishek Bachchan's First Film With Kareena Was A Flop

Both Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor made their acting debut with the 2000 film Refugee. The film, directed by JP Dutta famous for films like Border and LOC, also starred already-established actors Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, and Reena Roy among others. The film which according to industry tracker Sacnilk was made on a budget of ₹14 crores, earned just ₹17.01 crores net, becoming a flop. However, both newcomers received good reviews for their performance. Yet, every film that Abhishek appeared in until 2004 Dhoom was declared a box office disaster. Abhishek's patience and never-give-up attitude finally worked for him.

Other times when Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor worked together

After the 2000 film, both Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor appeared in the 2003 film Mai Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. Unfortunately, this film also starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role also flopped at the box office.  

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement