Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 10:36 IST

When Abhishek Bachchan Was Awkward During His First Photoshoot With Aishwarya Rai

A recent revelation by photographer Dabboo Ratnani said that Abhishek Bachchan was too shy to pose with Aishwarya Rai during their first photo shoot.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Image:Instagram
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in 2007. Four years later, The couple embraced parenthood and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya to the world. Since then, they have collaborated on numerous movies together. A recent revelation stated that Abhishek was too shy to pose with Aishwarya during their first photo shoot. 

Dabboo Ratnani recalls Abhishek-Aishwarya’s ‘awkward’ first meeting 

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, photographer Dabboo Ratnani revealed that he had worked on the first Abhishek and Aishwarya photo shoot for a movie. For their first movie, which was filmed in Switzerland, the Ghoomer star asked Dabboo for advice on how to pose with a girl because he had never done it before.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in 2007

 

Dabboo said, “Abhishek and Aishwarya’s first photoshoot together for a movie, I had only done. For their first film, they shot together in Switzerland. I made them pose together for the first time. So, he (Abhishek) was asking me for poses, ‘How do I do?’ Because he was also new. So, he said, ‘How do I pose with a girl? I’ve not done this before.”

Abhishek Bachchan was a gentleman to Aishwarya Rai 

Then, after referring to Abhishek as a gentleman, he said that he had felt a little uncomfortable during their first photo session. He took time to consider the proper way to hold a girl and other similar aspects when posing with her. He added, “This was before they were going out. Abhishek was a thorough gentleman. He is like a very proper gentleman, so he was awkward the first time to pose with a girl and how to hold her and stuff like that.”

welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011 

 

After starring in Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, their first film together, Abhishek and Aishwarya went on to co-star in films including Kuch Naa Kaho, Bunty Aur Babli, Guru, and Dhoom 2. In the end, the couple got married in 2007. 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 10:36 IST

