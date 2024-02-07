When Abhishek Bachchan Was Awkward During His First Photoshoot With Aishwarya Rai

Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in 2007. Four years later, The couple embraced parenthood and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya to the world. Since then, they have collaborated on numerous movies together. A recent revelation stated that Abhishek was too shy to pose with Aishwarya during their first photo shoot.

Dabboo Ratnani recalls Abhishek-Aishwarya’s ‘awkward’ first meeting

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, photographer Dabboo Ratnani revealed that he had worked on the first Abhishek and Aishwarya photo shoot for a movie. For their first movie, which was filmed in Switzerland, the Ghoomer star asked Dabboo for advice on how to pose with a girl because he had never done it before.

Dabboo said, “Abhishek and Aishwarya’s first photoshoot together for a movie, I had only done. For their first film, they shot together in Switzerland. I made them pose together for the first time. So, he (Abhishek) was asking me for poses, ‘How do I do?’ Because he was also new. So, he said, ‘How do I pose with a girl? I’ve not done this before.”

Abhishek Bachchan was a gentleman to Aishwarya Rai

Then, after referring to Abhishek as a gentleman, he said that he had felt a little uncomfortable during their first photo session. He took time to consider the proper way to hold a girl and other similar aspects when posing with her. He added, “This was before they were going out. Abhishek was a thorough gentleman. He is like a very proper gentleman, so he was awkward the first time to pose with a girl and how to hold her and stuff like that.”

After starring in Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, their first film together, Abhishek and Aishwarya went on to co-star in films including Kuch Naa Kaho, Bunty Aur Babli, Guru, and Dhoom 2. In the end, the couple got married in 2007.