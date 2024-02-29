Advertisement

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child in September 2024. The couple announced their pregnancy on February 29. As per reports, Deepika is said to be in her second trimester. The couple tied the knot in 2018. As people from across the globe shower their well-wishes on the couple, let us revisit the time Deepika talked about embracing motherhood.

A file photo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh | Image: X

Deepika Padukone opens up about embracing mother

In an earlier interview with Vogue Singapore, Deepika Padukone opened up about embracing motherhood and starting a family with Ranveer Singh. Deepika said, "Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family."

Deepika futher spoke about how her parents raised her and her sister. She said, "In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children."

Deepika Padukone announces pregnancy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently took to their social media handle to announce that they are pregnant with their first child. The child is due in September 2024. Soon after they made the announcement, their fans and friends took to their comments to shower them with well wishes.

Several celebs also reacted to the post. Kriti Sanon commented, "Omg!!!! Congratulations you two!!! ❤❤❤❤🤗🤗," while Preity Zinta wrote, "Wow ! Congratulations ❤️❤️." Meanwhile, Guneet Monga, Gauahar Khan and several others also showered the couple with well wishes.

Previously, there was speculation that Deepika Padukone was pregnant. These rumours arose from reports that she concealed her midriff while wearing a glittering saree on the red carpet at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). Sabyasachi Mukherjee designed Deepika Padukone's couture saree and custom jewellery.