Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 11:26 IST

When Deepika Padukone Spoke About Embracing Motherhood And Starting A Family With Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child in September 2024. Let's revisit the time when the actress talked about motherhood.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child in September 2024. The couple announced their pregnancy on February 29. As per reports, Deepika is said to be in her second trimester. The couple tied the knot in 2018. As people from across the globe shower their well-wishes on the couple, let us revisit the time Deepika talked about embracing motherhood.

A file photo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh | Image: X

 

Deepika Padukone opens up about embracing mother

In an earlier interview with Vogue Singapore, Deepika Padukone opened up about embracing motherhood and starting a family with Ranveer Singh. Deepika said, "Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family."

Advertisement
A file photo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh | Image: X

 

Deepika futher spoke about how her parents raised her and her sister. She said, "In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children."

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone announces pregnancy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently took to their social media handle to announce that they are pregnant with their first child. The child is due in September 2024. Soon after they made the announcement, their fans and friends took to their comments to shower them with well wishes.

Advertisement

Several celebs also reacted to the post. Kriti Sanon commented, "Omg!!!! Congratulations you two!!! ❤❤❤❤🤗🤗," while Preity Zinta wrote, "Wow ! Congratulations ❤️❤️." Meanwhile, Guneet Monga, Gauahar Khan and several others also showered the couple with well wishes.

Advertisement

Previously, there was speculation that Deepika Padukone was pregnant. These rumours arose from reports that she concealed her midriff while wearing a glittering saree on the red carpet at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). Sabyasachi Mukherjee designed Deepika Padukone's couture saree and custom jewellery.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 11:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

10 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

11 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

11 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

11 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

11 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

15 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

19 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

19 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

20 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

a day ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

a day ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Reliance signs JV agreement with Walt Disney

    Business News16 minutes ago

  2. KTET results declared for October 2023 exam, link here

    Education19 minutes ago

  3. Disney gets second mouse role in Reliance show

    Business News19 minutes ago

  4. Mamata's Scripted Move In Shahjahan's Arrest Raises Many Questions

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. Andy Murray indicates his competitive career will not last long

    Sports 22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo